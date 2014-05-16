Groban to Host ‘Rising Star’; Paisley, Kesha, Ludacris to Judge

ABC’s summer singing-competition series Rising Star will feature Josh Groban (pictured) as host and Brad Paisley, Kesha and Ludacris as judges, the producers announced Friday.

Rising Star, adapted from an Israeli series, will premiere June 22 at 9 p.m. The series will allow viewers to vote in real time for which contestants do or do not advance through the competition. The U.S. series is executive produced by Ken Warwick and Nicolle Yaron and produced by Keshet DCP.

Groban, Paisley, Kesha and Ludacris will appear together May 16 at the Billboard Music Awards, to be broadcast on ABC.