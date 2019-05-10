‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Gets Seasons 16, 17 on ABC

ABC has renewed Grey’s Anatomy for two additional seasons, which will bring the hospital drama through season 17. ABC ordered season three for Station 19 and season six for How to Get Away With Murder.

Executive producer Krista Vernoff will run the show at both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19. “I’m thrilled to continue at the helm of Grey’s Anatomy, and I’m honored and energized by the opportunity to run Station 19 as well. To expand upon the world Stacy McKee created, and further merge it with the world of Grey’s, is an exciting challenge,” said Vernoff.

Grey’s Anatomy was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. Grey’s Anatomy is produced by ABC Studios.

“Everyone at Shondaland is thrilled that our fans’ commitment to TGIT continues,” said Rhimes and Beers in a statement. “We are so proud of Krista and Pete and the work they do. Making the choice to have Krista oversee Station 19 was easy — the creativity she brings to the Grey’s Anatomy universe continues a tradition of storytelling we hold dear.”

Station 19 follows a group of Seattle firefighters as they put their lives on the line. The drama is produced by ABC Studios. Vernoff, Rhimes and Beers executive produce along with Paris Barclay.

How to Get Away with Murder is set in Philadelphia. “Murder, deception, fear and guilt are the ties that bind Professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) to her associates and students, said ABC.

Murder is created and executive produced by Peter Nowalk. Rhimes, Beers and Stephen Cragg are executive producers. The show is produced by ABC Studios.