Gretchen Carlson to Host Documentary Series on A+E Networks

Gretchen Carlson is returning to television, creating and hosting a documentary series for A+E Networks. The first of these specials, The Brave With Gretchen Carlson (working title) for Lifetime, will focus on Carlson confronting sexual harassment in the workplace, and how that compelled so many other women to say #MeToo.

Carlson was a Fox News anchor, but sued then chairman Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.

“It has now been confirmed that our voices are amplified and actually get heard when we stand together, and I am proud to partner with Lifetime to make change happen by presenting the heartbreaking, but previously untold, stories of everyday working women,” said Carlson. “We need to shine a light on the predators and their enablers, rather than ostracizing and blacklisting the innocent victims whose dreams and careers have been destroyed. I’m grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with A+E Networks on this important project.”

The other two specials in the series will focus on inspirational stories of everyday Americans. Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat, Liz Gateley and Carlson are executive producers. Exec producers for Lifetime are Gena McCarthy and Brie Bryant.

“Gretchen has stood at the forefront of this powerful movement, risking her own career to protect all women. She’s a trusted, courageous journalist and a tireless advocate for women from all walks of life,” said Steve Ascher, VP of A+E Originals. “We’re honored that she has chosen to partner with A+E Originals to bring her voice, passion and unique perspectives to Lifetime.”

A+E Originals is a new non-fiction content development company. Paul Buccieri, president, A+E Networks Portfolio Group & A+E Studios, oversees it.