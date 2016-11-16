Gretchen Carlson Sits for ’20/20’ Interview on Sexual Harassment

Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox News anchor whose sexual harassment suit against Roger Ailes resulted in him stepping down, will be interviewed on an installment of 20/20 that airs Nov. 18. Elizabeth Vargas anchors the hour-long special, while Carlson sits with Good Morning America news anchor Amy Robach, telling her that she was first sexually harassed shortly after becoming Miss America. Carlson’s 13-year-old daughter discusses why she thinks her mother is a role model for women.

Fox News parent 21st Century Fox Corporation settled the lawsuit with Carlson for $20 million and issued a public apology, with Ailes, former chairman and CEO of Fox News, resigning.

Crossing Lines: Women and Men at Work airs at 10 p.m. Friday. Also in the special, former Wall Street trader Sam Polk talks about the sexist atmosphere he says he observed in the workplace.

20/20 is anchored by Vargas and David Muir. David Sloan is senior executive producer.