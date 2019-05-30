Greg Meidel Joins Judge Judy Sheindlin's Queen Bee Productions

Former Twentieth Television president Greg Meidel is joining Judge Judy Sheindlin’s Queen Bee Productions where he will oversee all broadcast, cable, direct-to-consumer, content and distribution as senior adviser.

“Greg is the absolute quintessential resource for all things television,” said Sheindlin in a statement. “He knows everything that there is to know, loves the business and everyone loves him. It’s so exciting to have him join our company.”

Meidel formerly oversaw production of Judge Judy, which is distributed by CBS Television Distribution, when he served as president of programming for CBS Paramount Domestic Television from 2001 to 2007. During that time, he oversaw Judge Judy, Entertainment Tonight, Dr. Phil and other first-run syndicated series as well as development of new programs.

“I am excited to be working with Judy and her team again as we pursue opportunities for original content on multiple platforms,” said Meidel, also in a statement. In his new role at Queen Bee, he also will work with the team on development of new content as a co-executive producer.

Besides starring in the long-running syndicated hit, Judge Judy, Sheindlin also has been creating new programs, such as Hot Bench, which premiered in syndication in 2014 and is now routinely the third-highest rated syndicated show in daytime. She also developed game show iWitness with Debmar-Mercury and Fremantle Media North America, which aired in a limited run on select Fox-owned TV stations in 2017.

Meidel departed Twentieth Television after Disney closed on its acquisition of 21st Century Fox in March. While there from 2007-2019, he was responsible for overseeing the distribution of first-run, network, off-network programming as well as the MyNetworkTV programming service. Programs distributed by Twentieth include Modern Family, Family Guy, LastMan Standing and The Simpsons.

He had worked at Twentieth before, serving as president and chief operating officer from 1992-95. He also served as chairman and CEO of Universal Television Group from 1996-98 before it was acquired by NBC.

Meidel was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame last year.