Greg Meidel Exits Twentieth Television in Wake of Disney-Fox Merger

Greg Meidel, president of Twentieth Television, is departing the company now that Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox has been completed.

Meidel's exit had been expected since there are redundancies in the sales and distribution divisions at Disney. Janice Marinelli oversees Disney global content and distribution reporting to Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney's direct-to-consumer and international units.

Meidel joined Fox for the second time in 2007 as president of MyNetworkTV. He then folded Twentieth into his portfolio in 2009. While there, he oversaw both first-run sales and development as well as sales of off-network comedies, such as Last Man Standing and ModernFamily. In 2012, first-run moved to the Fox Television Stations and out from under Twentieth's purview.

Meidel had worked at Twentieth before, having been named president and chief operating officer of Twentieth Television in 1992. In 1997, he became chairman of Universal Television. He departed that company after NBC acquired it in 2004. In 2001, he was named president of programming for the domestic television division, launching Dr. Phil and TheInsider.

Meidel got his start in the industry in 1979 as a sales representative at Paramount. He worked there until 1992, climbing the ranks to executive VP and general sales manager.

Meidel was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2018.