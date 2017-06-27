‘Greenleaf’ Returns to OWN Aug. 15

The second half of drama Greenleaf’s season two starts on OWN with a two-night premiere Aug. 15-16. The series comes from writer/producer Craig Wright and executive producers Clement Virgo and Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey returns in her guest starring role as blues club owner Mavis McCready, sister of Lady Mae Greenleaf and a confidante to Grace Greenleaf.

Greenleaf takes viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their massive Memphis megachurch, where OWN says “scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful.” Disillusioned preacher Grace Greenleaf has returned home after 20 years following a death in the family, and finds the family church isn’t exactly as virtuous as she recalled.

This season, Jacob (Lamman Rucker) starts a new career with rival church Triumph Ministries, breaking faith with his father, Bishop James Greenleaf (Keith David), while his mother, Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield), struggles with the decision. After exposing her Uncle Mac’s (GregAlan Williams) crimes but failing to bring him to justice, Grace (Merle Dandridge) finds herself intrigued with a journalist who’s been following the threats plaguing the Greenleaf empire.

Lionsgate produces the series.

Season one started May 24 and featured 13 episodes. The first half of season two had eight episodes.

Viewers can catch up on the first season on the Watch OWN app.