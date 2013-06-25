Greenberger Named Executive Producer of 'This Week'
ABC News has hired Jonathan Greenberger as executive
broadcast producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos, news
division president Ben Sherwood said in a note to staff Tuesday morning.
He will report to Robin Sproul, Washington bureau chief and
executive in charge of This Week.
It is a return to the Sunday public affairs program for
Greenberger, who served as its senior producer last year, helping relaunch it
when Stephanopoulos returned as anchor, before leaving to earn his JD from
Stanford Law School. Greenberger started his career at ABC News as an intern in
its political unit.
He replaces Sandy Cannold, whowas named executive producer and senior business editor last April.
