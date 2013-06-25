Greenberger Named Executive Producer of 'This Week'

ABC News has hired Jonathan Greenberger as executive

broadcast producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos, news

division president Ben Sherwood said in a note to staff Tuesday morning.

He will report to Robin Sproul, Washington bureau chief and

executive in charge of This Week.

It is a return to the Sunday public affairs program for

Greenberger, who served as its senior producer last year, helping relaunch it

when Stephanopoulos returned as anchor, before leaving to earn his JD from

Stanford Law School. Greenberger started his career at ABC News as an intern in

its political unit.

He replaces Sandy Cannold, whowas named executive producer and senior business editor last April.