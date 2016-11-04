Greenberg Renews Pact, Will Continue as Epix CEO

Epix, the premium entertainment service, said that Mark Greenberg renewed his agreement and will continue to serve as president and CEO.

Under Greenberg, Epix, which launched in 2009, has been profitable since its first year and has continued to grow over the years with its TV Everywhere approach and embrace of over-the-top platforms.

“Over the past seven years, I’ve made it my mission to lead our team of talented executives on a remarkable journey to build a new premium entertainment service that brought the content that consumers want to the devices and screens where they want to watch it,” said Greenberg. “Epix has seen tremendous success in advancing and evolving to meet consumer needs. I am proud of our accomplishments and excited to continue leading our voyage as President and CEO.”

Epix is a joint venture of Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios.

In October, Epix premiered its first original scripted series, Graves and Berlin Station. A third series, Get Shorty, has its debut Nov. 8.

“Mark has done a tremendous job with EPIX over the last seven years. This renewal is a testament to his leadership and I look forward to working with him to bring EPIX to new heights in the years ahead," said Gary Barber, chairman and CEO of MGM.

“We are fortunate to have his steady hand and clear vision continuing to guide EPIX’s growth,” added Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “He is a digitally-savvy executive who anticipated where consumer behavior was headed, and the network reflects his entrepreneurial and forward-looking thinking.”

Before heading up Epix, Greenberg was managing director of MSGCI. He previously held posts at HBO and Showtime.