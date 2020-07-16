Green Named to Oversee Newspath
Comes from CBS Boston O&O
Johnny Green, VP and news director at CBS owned-and-operated station (O&O) WBZ-TV Boston has been named VP of news services for CBS News, overseeing the network's affiliate news service, Newspath.
Green will report to Kim Godwin, executive VP of news.
“I am honored by the opportunity to join CBS News,” Green said in a statement. “I look forward to building on the tradition established at Newspath and providing editorially rich content and support during this transformative time.”
Before joining WBZ, Green was executive producer at NBC O&O WCAU-TV Philadelphia.
