Greco Named Exec VP, Content Strategy and Biz Planning, MTV, VH1 and Logo

Mike Greco has been named executive VP, content strategy and business planning at MTV, VH1 and Logo, a new role at the Viacom-owned networks. Greco will partner with group president Chris McCarthy to focus on the intersection of program scheduling, content strategy, acquisitions, finance, quantitative research and audience insights.

Greco joined MTV in 2000 as VP, research, before moving on to A&E, Lifetime and Discovery. Most recently, he was executive VP, programming and research at Discovery.

“Mike’s holistic approach to programming makes him the ideal fit to keep our core linear business strong and fuel our industry-leading momentum on cable,” said McCarthy. “His extensive knowledge and keen understanding of consumers will ensure we’re constantly thinking about our audience in new and innovative ways.”

Greco also held senior roles at global media agencies including Bozell Group, BBDO and OMD. He began his career at Nielsen.

“I’m excited to be back at MTV and partner with Chris and his excellent leadership team to further grow these powerful brands,” said Greco. “This group understands how culture, talent and creativity intersect and that knowledge allows them to connect with fans across generations.”