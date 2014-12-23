GreatLand Names Three New Execs

GreatLand Connections, the cable operator expected to spring into existence after the completion of the Comcast-Time Warner Cable merger, has named three new executives, expanding its team to five senior leadership members.

The new executives are: Leonard Baxt, executive VP, chief administrative and legal officer; Michele Roth, senior VP and chief human resources officer; and Keith Hall, executive VP for corporate affairs. Together with previously announced president and CEO Michael Willner and CFO Matthew Siegel, the five designated members of the executive leadership team have over 125 years of combined experience in the cable industry.

“Our future employees, customers, shareholders and communities are fortunate to have these accomplished individuals leading this new company. They have deep experience in their areas of responsibility and are extremely knowledgeable about our changing industry. In addition, they have the unique leadership characteristics that will allow a seamless transition for customers and exciting new opportunities for employees and the communities we serve,” Willner said in a statement.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.