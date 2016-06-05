‘The Greatest’ To Air In Primetime on Bounce

Bounce TV said it plans a special presentation of the film The Greatest, to mark the passing and celebrate the incredible life of Muhammad Ali, the boxing champion and worldwide icon who died Friday night at 74.

The Greatest, made in 1977, will air Monday night at 10 p.m. ET on Bounce, the only broadcast channel aimed at African-American viewers.

The movie stars Ali as himself and traces his life from winning a gold medal at the 1960 Olympic Games, to upsetting Sonny Liston to become heavyweight champ, to being stripped of his title for refusing to be drafted on religious ground to finally winning back the title against George Forman.

The Greatest is based on a book written by Ali and includes the song The Greatest Love of All, which was written for the movie and was performed by George Benson. The song was later was a hit for Whitney Houston.

Bounce regularly airs fights as part of a deal with Premiere Boxing Champions.

Among the founders of Bounce TV are Martin Luther King III and Ambassador Andrew Young.