‘Great Indoors,’ ‘Man With a Plan’ Get Full Season Orders at CBS
CBS has announced full season pickups for The Great Indoors and Man With a Plan, ordering six more episodes apiece for the rookie comedies. The network, which prides itself on its stable schedule, previously gave full season orders to first-year dramas Bull and MacGyver and comedy Kevin Can Wait.
Starring Joel McHale, The Great Indoors is averaging 8.67 million viewers, with a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49. Starring Matt LeBlanc, Man With a Plan is averaging 6.96 million viewers, with a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49.
CBS has also ordered three more episodes of second-year medical drama Code Black.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.