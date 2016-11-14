‘Great Indoors,’ ‘Man With a Plan’ Get Full Season Orders at CBS

CBS has announced full season pickups for The Great Indoors and Man With a Plan, ordering six more episodes apiece for the rookie comedies. The network, which prides itself on its stable schedule, previously gave full season orders to first-year dramas Bull and MacGyver and comedy Kevin Can Wait.

Starring Joel McHale, The Great Indoors is averaging 8.67 million viewers, with a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49. Starring Matt LeBlanc, Man With a Plan is averaging 6.96 million viewers, with a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49.

CBS has also ordered three more episodes of second-year medical drama Code Black.