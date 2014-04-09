Great American Country Lines Up 'Highway Cowboys,' 'Junk Gypsies'

Looking to build on its first-quarter ratings momentum, Great American Country will roll out an expansive original programming slate throughout this year.

The Scripps Interactive service, which scored a 23% rise among its target 25-54 audience during the recently completed first quarter, is scheduled to debut 150 hours of new original fare in 2014, including the premiere of Highway Cowboys and the import of Junk Gypsies from sister service, HGTV. Both shows will bow in July.

Set in the wilds of the Lone Star State, Highway Cowboys is on the trail of a deadly epidemic sweeping through cattle country, as wayward livestock become a lethal threat when they wander on to the highways and byways. Over the course of 14 hour-long episodes viewers can discover how these modern day cowboys go about their business.

