Grayson Goes from 'Early' to 'Nightly'

NBC Nightly News With Brian Williams has tapped Aurelia Grayson to be senior broadcast producer, alongside executive producer Bob Epstein, the network announced Monday.

Grayson was previously senior supervising producer and broadcast producer for CBS’ The Early Show, where she served in several capacities since 2000. The move to Nightly News reunites her with anchor Brian Williams, with whom she worked as a producer when both were at WCBS New York.

"I have known Aurelia for twenty years,” said Williams in a statement. “She's a great journalist and producer, who has done every job there is in the newsroom during her career thus far," said Williams. "We've been apart for far too long—it's about time we were colleagues and not competitors."

"Aurelia is a welcome addition to our team," said Epstein in a statement. "Her experience and contributions to the news industry over the years, and her understanding of live television and breaking news events will enhance Nightly both on-air and behind-the-scenes."

The move follows Epstein's promotion earlier this month from senior producer to executive producer after Alex Wallace, the newscast's EP since March 2007, returned to the executive ranks as senior VP of NBC News.