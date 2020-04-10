Gray's KWTX Preempts CW for ABC's

KWTX-TV, the Gray Television station in Killeen, Texas, is giving over a big chunk of airtime on its CW-programmed digital subchannel to distance learning programming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The station is partnering with the local school district to carry lessons from KISD-TV, the school district video channel, for students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. The programming will be in half-hour lessons in literacy and math prepared by Killeen teachers.

Beginning Monday, April 13, KWTX's 46.1 digital channel will preempt blocks of CW programming on Mondays (8:30-11:30 a.m.), Tuesday (8 a.m.-noon), Thursday (8:30-11:30) and Friday (8 a.m.-noon).

The subchannel is also carrier on DirecTV and Suddenlink.