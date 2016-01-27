Gray TV Ups 5 Senior VPs to Executive Level

Gray Television announced Thursday the promotion of a quintet of its senior VPs to executive VP positions, effective Feb. 1. The changes are a result of the company’s diversification and growth, including the recent acquisition of Schurz Communications’ TV stations.

Jim Ryan, who has been with Gray since 1998, and will remain as chief financial officer, will continue supervising accounting, benefit, tax, financial matters.

Kevin Latek, formerly senior VP of business affairs, will be chief legal and development officer in addition to executive VP. The four-year vet previously served as Gray’s general counsel.

Bob Smith, who had been senior VP of Midwest and West regions, will now be co-chief operating officer as well. Nick Waller, who will be the other co-chief operating officer, had been senior VP of Mid-Atlantic and South. Finally, Jason Effinger has been elevated from senior VP for media and technology to chief digital and technology officer as well as executive VP.

"Together with many bold and innovative operational changes, we have greatly enhanced shareholder value as well the complexity of our business,” said Hilton Howell, Gray president and CEO. “Today we announce a new management structure that will allow us to remain agile and flexible as we continue to grow our company and proactively confront the many exciting challenges and opportunities before us.”