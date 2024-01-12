Gray Names Liz Knight GM for Albany, Ga., Stations
Had been general sales manager of group’s NBC, The CW and Telemundo affiliates in market
Gray Television said it promoted Liz Knight to general manager of WALB-WGCW Albany, Georgia.
Knight grew up in southwest Georgia watching WALB, Gray said.
She had been general sales manager of WALB, an NBC affiliate, WGCW, a The CW station, and WTSG, a Telemundo affiliate, for the past five years.
She succeeds Bruce Austin, who moved to Gray’s Knoxville stations late last year.
