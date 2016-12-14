Granville-Smith Named COO and CFO at A+E Networks

A+E Networks has promoted David Granville-Smith to chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Granville-Smith, who had been CFO, reports to president and CEO Nancy Dubuc.

“Over the last two and half years, Digger has been a tremendous asset to A+E Networks as well as an invaluable partner to me,” said Dubuc. “From rapidly growing A+E Studios to overseeing our partnership with Vice Media, his strong leadership and financial acumen have directly contributed to some of the most significant milestones in our company’s history, and I couldn’t be more proud to announce this expanded role in which he will continue to create value and drive growth across all divisions of our organization.”

Granville-Smith joined A+E as executive VP and CFO in 2014. Previously he was with J.P. Morgan, where he was managing director and head of the media group.