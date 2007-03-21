Grant Departs KTTC

Wednesday is Dennis Grant’s last day at KTTC Rochester, Minn., as the longtime news director departs the NBC affiliate for Fox O&O KMSP Minneapolis . Grant is credited with bringing together KTTC and Fox outlet KXLT to form a joint newsroom in 2001--one of the first such agreements of its kind.

Grant will produce KMSP’s 10 p.m. news starting Sunday, according to a station spokesperson. Back in 1999, he helped launch KXLT’s 9 p.m. newscast.

According to Rochester’s Post Bulletin, KTTC also lost morning anchor Jeremiah Jacobsen, who took a position in Florida last week.