Granite Switches to KOFY

Granite Broadcasting has relaunched KWBW San Francisco as KOFY, the station’s original call letters.

The change, which is pronounced “coffee,” reflects a “shift back to the original brand and philosophy,” Granite said in a statement, “of providing great nostalgic, local and currently-syndicated TV programming presented by local personalities and enriched with some exciting new interactive concepts.”

KOFY will feature some viewer-selected program schedules, contests, dogs doing station IDs, and a Retro Night on Sundays featuring vintage programming like Happy Days and Mork and Mindy.

“The key to KOFY TV20/Cable 13’s new approach will be to focus on the station strengths of the past--being local and fun, with a modern twist,” said KOFY President/General Manager Craig Coane. “We’re going to engage with Bay Area television viewers like no station has done for a very long time.”