Granet-Bederman Named ‘Tonight Show’ Showrunner

Jamie Granet-Bederman has been named showrunner on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Granet-Bederman has been a producer with Fallon since 2009, dating back to Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

Gavin Purcell had been showrunner since late 2019, and shifts to focus on his development deal with Universal Television. Jim Bell was named showrunner late in 2018, and left NBC in November 2019.

Nedaa Sweiss, former head writer of The Tonight Show, was named co-showrunner, said the New York Times, and will leave early in 2021 to develop comedies at other networks.

CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is winning the late-night race, ahead of Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC and NBC’s The Tonight Show.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is executive produced by Lorne Michaels.