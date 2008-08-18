Granada America Reorganizes

Granada America, the stateside production unit of Britain’s ITV, which produces Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen and Nanny 911, among other nonscripted shows, reorganized its senior-management team.

Executive vice president Sam Zoda was upped to chief operating officer. Julie Meldal-Johnsen, who previously ran Grenada’s TV-movie-acquisition business, was promoted to senior VP of business development. Current senior VP of business affairs Ivan Garel-Jones will now focus exclusively on Granada’s nonscripted business.

“My decision to join Granada America last December was based in large part on the opportunity to work with this team, which has been the cornerstone of Granada America’s growth,” president and CEO Paul Buccieri said in a statement announcing the reorganization. “It’s a pleasure to cement our core team as we move forward in sustaining our success in the United States while supporting ITV’s mandate to expand its global production business.”

Zoda joined Granada America upon its launch in 2004, beginning as senior VP of production and playing a key role in establishing the U.S. unit.

“I’m proud of what Granada America has achieved in its first four years,” Zoda said in a statement. “Now, with Paul Buccieri’s leadership and passion, we are reaching new heights. I am delighted to continue in this new role and look forward to achieving even greater success for the company.”

Meldal-Johnsen and Garel-Jones have been with ITV since 2001 and 2000, respectively.