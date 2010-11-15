GrammerNarrates PBS TV Retrospective

Kelsey Grammer

has been tapped to narrate PBS' latest installment of Pioneers of

Television, this one a four-part series looking at genres of early

television and the actors that populated them.

PBS has also

announced the debut dates of the four shows, all airing at 8-9 p.m.,

and almost all containing lineups straight from a Baby Boomer's video

collection. Science fiction (Star Trek, Lost

in Space, Twilight Zone) will air Jan. 18, Westerns (Davy Crockett;

Maverick; Bonanza; Wild, Wild West) on Jan. 25; Crime Dramas

(Untouchable, Mission Impossible, Mannix, I Spy, Policewoman) on Feb. 1,

and Local Kids TV (Romper Room, Jim Henson's Muppets,

Larry Harmon's Bozo) Feb. 8.

The shows are being produced for PBS by Boettcher/Trinklein Productions.

Past shows

have looked at sitcoms, variety shows and late night. They will be

reprised on PBS at 8-9 p.m. for the three weeks following the new series

(Feb. 15-Mar. 1).

Among talent

from in front of and behind the camera being interviewed for the this

latest retrospective are James Garner, William Shatner, Leonard

Nimoy, Nichelle Nichols, Angie Dickinson, Bill Cosby,

Robert Culp, Stefanie Powers, Martin Landau, Peter Graves, Robert

Conrad, Linda Evans, Mike Connors, Fess Parker and Stephen J. Cannell.

To celebrate

the premiere, a Legendary Women of Television event is being held Jan.

16 at New York's 92nd Street Y featuring four of those women, Dickinson

(Police Woman); Evans (The Big Valley),

Nichols (Star Trek) and Powers (The Girl From UNCLE).