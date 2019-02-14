Graham Media Renews Local Ratings Deal with Nielsen

Nielsen said that Graham Media Group has agreed to a multi-year renewal of its contract for local TV ratings.

The station group will also be getting from Nielsen Scarborough local consumer behavior data for all of its TV markets.and will use Nielsen Digital Content Ratings to measure mobile and PC content.

“Graham Media Group is deeply committed to serving each of its local markets with its award-winning local news and original programming as well as its innovative digital and mobile content,” said Emily Barr, president and CEO, Graham Media Group. “We are pleased to continue working with Nielsen and its enhanced measurement solutions so that we may continue to demonstrate the value of our audience for our advertising partners.”

Nielsen, the leader in the TV audience measurement business has been challenged on the local front by ComScore. Nielsen has also been under pressure from shareholders and is in the midst of a strategy review that could lead to all or part of the company being sold.

“As advertisers demand greater accountability, Nielsen’s Local TV data remains the trusted source of intelligence for thousands of buyers and sellers across our industry by providing true, persons-level, demographic ratings, enabling broadcasters like Graham Media Group to transact confidently in the market,” says Jeff Wender, managing director, Nielsen Local. “We look forward to supporting Graham to ensure that each local station has the tools it needs to effectively deliver on their business objectives.”

Graham’s stations include KPRC-TV, Houston; WDIV-TV, Detroit; WKMG-TV, Orlando; KSAT-T, San Antonio; WJXT-TV and WCWJ-TV, Jacksonville; and WSLS-TV, Roanoke.