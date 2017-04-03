'The Graduate' to Show in 4K Digital in April

Marking the 50th anniversary of the iconic film, The Graduate, starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft, will have its world premiere in 4K digital at the TCM Classic Film Festival April 8. Rialto Pictures and Studiocanal are behind the 4K release.

The film will show at TCL Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, as a centerpiece event of the TCM film festival. The new Graduate restoration will then play in over 700 movie theaters nationwide on April 23 and 26, as part of TCM and Fathom Events’ monthly “TCM Big Screen Classics” series.

It will also screen at a festival in Italy and will be released theatrically and as a Home Entertainment release in all Studiocanal territories (France, Germany, U.K., Australia and New Zealand) throughout the summer.

Adapted from the Charles Webb novel by Buck Henry and Calder Willingham, The Graduate was nominated for seven Oscars.