Gracenote Launches Global Video Data in Middle East

Nielsen’s Gracenote unit said it launched it Global Video Data search and discovery system in the Middle East.

One of the first to use Global Video Data is Etisalat’s E-Vision, which is employing its collection of metadata about TV shows and movies to deliver video on IPTV, OTT and VOD platforms across TV and mobile to nearly 1 million viewers in the region.

"Operators and broadcasters in the Middle East are looking to use deep descriptive metadata and imagery to create entirely new viewer experiences centered on engagement and interactivity,” said Geet Lulla, managing director, India, Middle East and Southeast Asia, for Gracenote. “Gracenote's new Global Video Data offering is the key enabler of next-generation content search, discovery and navigation that will help TV operators and broadcasters in the region engage consumers and deliver breakthrough user experiences."

Gracenote has expanded its relationship with E-Vision, which is creating 600 channels and will uses Global Video Dataq to help users find movies and TV shows they’ll like.

“Gracenote was instrumental in E-Vision’s migration to a new delivery platform for our IPTV and OTT services,” said Humaid Sahoo Alsuwaidi, CEO of E-Vision, part of Etisalat. “E-Vision creates consistent experiences across all our platforms and Gracenote helped us do just that. Gracenote powers enriched media experiences for our IPTV, OTT and VOD platforms across TV and mobile applications, and creates enriched metadata and high-quality imagery for our regional and international programs.”