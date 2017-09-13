Gracenote Helps TV Outlets Capitalize on Olympic Spirit

Nielsen’s Gracenote data company is looking to help media outlets win medals during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.



Gracenote introduced new sports APIs and widgets that broadcasters and pay-TV operators can use to deliver information about the games including event schedules, live results, medal tables, athlete information and historical data. Gracenote also delivers predictive analysis of winners and losers and medal count forecasts by country through its Virtual Medal Table offering.



Gracenote licenses the Official Olympic Data Feed, ingests the content and normalizes the data for broad distribution, via its API, to broadcasters, media publishers and pay TV operators. The company has provided premier Olympic data to customers for nearly 20 years since Nagano, Japan in 1998 and has a sports database that includes thousands of events dating back more than 100 years.



"The upcoming Winter Games represent an ideal opportunity for global and regional media companies to engage fans and maximize the value of their web sites, apps and smart device platforms,” said Simon Adams, general manager of video and sports for Gracenote. “Gracenote’s new APIs and widgets leverage our long-running editorial and technological expertise to help our customers deliver real-time, up-to-the minute event coverage before, during and following the 2018 Winter Games.”



