Grace Helbig, Tyler Oakley to Host Streamy Awards

Grace Helbig and Tyler Oakley have been tapped to host the 5th Annual Streamy Awards, which will broadcast live on VH1 from the Hollywood Palladium on Sept. 17.

Helbig, who hosted the awards last year, has more than 2.6 million subscribers to her YouTube Channel it’sGrace. She also currently hosts E!’s The Grace Helbig Show.

Oakley is a social rights advocate with more than 7.4 million subscribers to his YouTube Channel.

“I’m so excited to be cohosting this year’s Streamy Awards alongside my buddy Grace,” said Oakley. “I am so proud to be a part of such a wonderful night celebrating the talents and accomplishments of online creators and #TeamInternet as a whole.”

The Streamy Awards were founded by Tubefilter’s Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen. Baldwin and Cohen are executive producing the show along with dick clark productions’ Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, Assaf Blecher and Ariel Elazar, as well as VH1’s Lee Rolontz and Lara Fried.