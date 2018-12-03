‘Grace and Frankie’ Back on Netflix Jan. 18

Season five of comedy Grace and Frankie begins on Netflix Jan. 18. Jane Fonda plays Grace and Lily Tomlin portrays Frankie, women whose lives are upended when their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other.

Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston play the ex-husbands.

“Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie form an unlikely and unbreakable bond and face their uncertain futures head-on, hand-in-hand. Together with their ex-husbands and children, they discover the true definition of ‘family,’ with laughter, tears and plenty of mood enhancers along the way,” said Netflix.

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris created the show. They are executive producers, along with Paula Weinstein, John Hoffman, Billy Finnegan, Robbie Tollin, Fonda, Tomlin, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross.