Gov. Jindal First Guest on RFD-TV Rural Town Hall

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal is slated to be the first presidential candidate to appear on RFD-TV’s new series, Rural Town Hall, on July 23 at 10 p.m.

The series is available to Mediacom Communications subscribers in Iowa and is timed for the Iowa Caucuses. Jindal, who threw his hat into the presidential ring in June, is the first of many candidates that will appear on the show to address issues important to rural Americans, including healthcare, broadband, education and agriculture.

Produced in conjunction with Mediacom Connections Channel and Gannett, Rural Town Hall is a series of one-hour prime-time specials focusing on rural American issues in advance of the 2016 presidential election. Questions will be solicited from RFD-TV viewers, commodity organizations, rural educators, healthcare officials and officials from small towns who have unique concerns about rural development and other challenges facing America’s rural communities. All presidential candidates are expected to participate in this forum over the coming weeks.

