GoTV Gets Primped

Mobile content producer GoTV Networks has launched Primped, a reality show for Sprint customers. The makeover show starring Cuban-born model Vida Guerra is available for a one-time fee of $6.99 for the entire 30-episode season.

GoTV crafted the show with Zingy Originals, which licenses, creates, publishes and distributes mobile content. Sponsors including Conair, Dollhouse and Union Bay have all signed on for product integration within the series.

The series is the first reality show to be exclusively made for the mobile platform, according to GoTV and Zingy.