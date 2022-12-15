'Gotham Knights' To Premiere on The CW March 14

(From l.): Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela, Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row and Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row in The CW’s ‘Gotham Knights.’

Season three of Superman & Lois debuts on The CW March 14, and leads into the series debut of Gotham Knights. In Gotham Knights, Batman is dead and Gotham City is ready to blow. Oscar Morgan and Olivia Rose Keegan are in the cast of the Berlanti Productions drama.

“The new season of The CW’s biggest show Superman & Lois alongside our most exciting new series Gotham Knights will make Tuesdays a can’t-miss night of action,” said Brad Schwartz, president, entertainment, The CW Network. “With the iconic characters and gritty streets that everyone knows, fans will experience the best season yet of Superman & Lois and be introduced to a hunted group of crime fighters out for vengeance, following in Batman’s footsteps on Gotham Knights.”

In Gotham Knights, a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman’s enemies: Duela (Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father; Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), a transgender teen who is tired of being agreeable. With hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies, including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson).

The Knights soon learn there is a more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. The mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as, yes, the Gotham Knights.

From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Gotham Knights is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. Fiveash and Stoteraux are showrunners and executive produce the series alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London. Danny Cannon directed and exec produced the pilot, along with David Madden.

Gotham Knights is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

Season three of Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman’s blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating “the secret” can be.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Brent Fletcher and Geoff Johns. ■