‘Gotham Knights’ Launches on The CW March 14

Gotham Knights has its series premiere on The CW March 14, leading out of the season three starter for Superman & Lois. Gotham Knights is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

In the show, Batman is dead, and Gotham City is out of control without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman’s enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father; Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), a streetwise engineer who can fix anything; and her brother, Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite.

This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors.

From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Gotham Knights is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. Fiveash and Stoteraux are showrunners and executive producers of the series alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman.

Superman & Lois was The CW’s most-watched series last year, the network said. Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch portray Superman and Lois Lane.

The two are working at the Smallville Gazette and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents’ romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating “the secret” can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois.

Lois’ own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Brent Fletcher and Geoff Johns.

“With the iconic characters and gritty streets that everyone knows, fans will experience the best season yet of Superman & Lois and be introduced to a hunted group of crime fighters out for vengeance, following in Batman’s footsteps on Gotham Knights,” said Brad Schwartz, president, entertainment, The CW. ■