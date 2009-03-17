Got R' Done: Larry The Cable Guy Roast Boosts Comedy Central

The Comedy Central Roast of Larry the Cable Guy drew 4.1 million viewers and a 2.3 18-49 rating, making it the highest rated and most watched program of the year in both categories for Comedy Central. It was the most watched program on all of cable that night among P18-49 and M18-34.

Larry's roast was also the third most watched Comedy Central Roast ever, behind only Jeff Foxworthy (6.3 million) and Pamela Anderson (4.3 million) both of which aired in 2005.

Comedy also got more good news from the interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart last Thursday.

On Friday, March 11, the day following the interview, Thedailyshow.com drew 1.1 million unique visitors, the most for a single day in the site's history. The site also drew more than 2.5 million unique visitors for the week, more than twice the previous record set last September in advance of the presidential election.

When the streams from Thedailyshow.com, Hulu.com and embedded videos from both sites (though not unauthorized clips uploaded to sites such as YouTube) are added up, the feud between CNBC and The Daily Show generated more than 14 million video streams.