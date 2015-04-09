‘GoT’ Piracy? Yes, Indeed

It seems everyone is getting ready for the season five premiere of HBO’s Game of Thrones on Sunday night — even the pirates.

Pirates, like a lot of consumers who have been riveted by the show, appear to be bingeing out ahead of the new season, as episodes from seasons 1-4 of GoT were downloaded more than 7 million times between Feb. 5 and April 6, keeping the hit HBO show as the most pirated show worldwide, according to data collected by Irdeto.

Irdeto, which tabulated its filching figures by tracking illegal download data traversing the BitTorrent peer-to-peer network in more than 200 countries via its proprietary software and Web crawling technology, said this was a 45% increase from the same period a year ago (for GoT seasons 1-3).

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.