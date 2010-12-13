Gosselins Give 'Palin's Alaska' Ratings Bump

Sunday night's (Dec. 12)

episode of Sarah Palin's Alaska featuring

fellow TLC reality family the Gosselins topped last week's viewership low, but

fell short of the first and third week-numbers, continuing the series roller

coaster ride through the ratings.

Alaska

earned a 2.1 household rating and 3.1 million total viewers, according to

Nielsen fast nationals, up from 2.8 million viewers the prior week.

The reality series has had

an uneven performance in the ratings through its first several episodes. After

its record-setting 5 million-viewer debut, Alaska

fell to 3 million in its second week before it bounced up to 3.5 million in its

third.