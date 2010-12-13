Gosselins Give 'Palin's Alaska' Ratings Bump
Sunday night's (Dec. 12)
episode of Sarah Palin's Alaska featuring
fellow TLC reality family the Gosselins topped last week's viewership low, but
fell short of the first and third week-numbers, continuing the series roller
coaster ride through the ratings.
Alaska
earned a 2.1 household rating and 3.1 million total viewers, according to
Nielsen fast nationals, up from 2.8 million viewers the prior week.
The reality series has had
an uneven performance in the ratings through its first several episodes. After
its record-setting 5 million-viewer debut, Alaska
fell to 3 million in its second week before it bounced up to 3.5 million in its
third.
