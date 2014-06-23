Gordon Ramsay to End ‘Kitchen Nightmares’

Gordon Ramsay is bringing his long-running series Kitchen Nightmares to an end. The chef announced the decision Monday on his website.

“As filming comes to a close on the latest series of Kitchen Nightmares I've decided to stop making the show,” Ramsay’s message began. He went on to the say that the four episodes that he just finished shooting for the U.K.’s Channel 4 will be his last.

Kitchen Nightmares, in which Ramsay helps restaurateurs renovate their failing businesses, first aired in the U.K. in 2004, and in the U.S. on Fox in 2007. The finale for the sixth season on Fox drew a 0.8 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating May 16.

“I've had a phenomenal 10 years making 123 episodes, 12 seasons, shot across 2 continents, watched by tens of millions of people and sold to over 150 countries,” Ramsay wrote. “It’s been a blast but it's time to call it a day.”

Ramsay’s MasterChef is currently airing on Fox, which is also home to Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen. A new Ramsay series, Hotel Hell, is scheduled to premiere July 21 on Fox, and a new season of spinoff MasterChef Junior will premiere on the network in the fall.

