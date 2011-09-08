GOP Debate Delivers 5.4M Viewers for MSNBC
MSNBC aired the Republican presidential debate on
Wednesday night, drawing a total 5.4 million viewers and so far, becoming the
highest-rated Republican debate in 2011.
The GOP debate -- which was the first to feature Texas Gov. Rick Perry -- delivered 1.7 million in the key A25-54
demo, outranking three earlier Republican debates. After the debate, MSNBC's
team analysis drew 817,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo and 2.7 million total
viewers.
Earlier last week, conflict surrounded the debate as
President Obama announced his intention to speak to Congress on the same night;
the speech was subsequently moved to Friday.
A Tea Party debate is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 to air on CNN.
