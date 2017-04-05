Google Working With comScore to Measure Brand Safety

comScore said it has been selected by Google to measure and report on the brand safety of ad campaigns running on YouTube.



Several major advertisers have pulled their advertising on YouTube after finding out that their ads were running in objectionable content.



comScore said it will use a proprietary brand safety engine that is part of its validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) digital measurement product.



The technology monitors patterns within text content to determine the safety of ad content, both in general and for specific campaigns, on mobile and desktop platforms.



"Monitoring online content for brand safety is a complex challenge, particularly in an environment that has the vast scale and growth of YouTube," said Dan Hess, executive VP of products at comScore. "We're delighted to see Google taking further action to monitor and increase brand safety, and appreciate its vote of confidence in selecting comScore to be part of this initiative."