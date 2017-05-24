VIDWeek: Google Signs On as Next TV Summit Sponsor

Powerhouse Google has joined the 2017 Next TV Summit as a sponsor, NewBay Media has announced.



Next TV Summit is a high-level, executive conference providing insights into the future of TV and video, form the impact of new video devices, technologies, viewing experiences and business models to consumer, content and advertising trends. This year the conference will include topics previously discussed at the OnDemand Summit. Next TV takes place June 15 at Convene, 237 Park Avenue in NYC as part of B&C parent NewBay Media’s VIDWeek.



This event features speakers from Showtime Networks, Bloomberg Media, E.W. Scripps, Conviva, comScore, FreeWheel, Univision, and more. Participants have the opportunity to network with fellow attendees, speakers, and sponsors.



For more on the event, including information on tickets, go to http://nexttvsummit.com/spring.



To learn more about the limited sponsorship opportunities that are still available, contact Louis Hillelson.