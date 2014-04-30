Google Fiber to Carry SEC Network

The SEC Network has added a fourth distributor ahead of its Aug. 14 launch, agreeing to a deal with Google Fiber on Wednesday.

The ESPN-owned network will be available to subscribers in Kansas City (both Missouri and Kansas) and Provo, Utah. It will also be available in Austin, Texas when Google’s network is completed there.

Google Fiber joins fellow SEC Network distributors AT&T U-verse, Dish Network and the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (NRTC).

“We continue to communicate the value of the upcoming SEC Network to distributors, and are pleased to build on our momentum with the addition of Google Fiber as our fourth agreement for the national network,” said Sean Breen, senior VP, affiliate sales, Disney and ESPN Media Networks.