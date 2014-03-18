Google and Viacom Resolve Copyright Suit

Viacom and Google announced they resolved their litigation over copyrighted video appearing on YouTube.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

“Google and Viacom today jointly announced the resolution of the Viacom vs. YouTube copyright litigation,” the companies said in a statement. “This settlement reflects the growing collaborative dialogue between our two companies on important opportunities, and we look forward to working more closely together.”

Viacom originally sued Google and YouTube for $1 billion in 2007 alleging that its copyrights were being infringed upon because YouTube users were able to upload and view unauthorized content.

Google put a content filtering system in pace in 2008 in response.

A judge ruled for Google in 2010, but Viacom appealed and the ruling was partly overturned.