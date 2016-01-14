Goodyear Renews Cotton Bowl Sponsorship on ESPN

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has renewed its sponsorship of the Cotton Bowl with the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association and ESPN, which televises the post-season college football game.

The multi-year deal gives Goodyear exposure across all ESPN platforms and keeps the Goodyear Blimp as the preferred aerial provider for College GameDay and key college football games on ESPN.

The Cotton Bowl is part of ESPN’s New Year’s Six package of top bowl games and is in the rotation to be one of the semifinal games for the College Football Playoffs. It will be a playoff game in 2018.

“This collaboration further demonstrates the tremendous value Goodyear brings to the Cotton Bowl and the College Football Playoff,” said Ed Erhardt, president, ESPN global customer marketing and sales. “We look forward to the next season as we continue to provide college football fans with an outstanding experience.”