Goodmon Saluted for Digital Efforts

James F. Goodmon Jr. will receive a first-ever Digital Leadership Award from the National Association of Broadcasters.

Goodmon is VP and general manager of the New Media Group at Capitol Broadcasting, which has been a pioneer in HDTV, mobile broadband and streaming TV.

Goodmon will receive the award April 15 at the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas.

"Under Goodmon’s direction, CBC New Media was one of the first companies to successfully deliver over-the-air digital signals to mobile devices, and it was also successful in building patented technology to help broadcasters confine their streaming TV signals to the local designated market areas (DMA)," said NAB.