'Good Witch' Resumes Production

Hallmark Channel says production began Wednesday in Toronto on the second season of original series Good Witch, starring Catherine Bell as Cassie Nightingale. Bell, James Denton (Desperate Housewives) and Bailee Madison all return for the second season.

Hallmark plans to premiere the first two hours of the season in a Halloween-related "sneak peek" in October 2015. The remaining 10 episodes will premiere in early 2016, according to a Hallmark spokesperson.

The first season premiered in February as the top primetime drama on cable on Saturday at 8 p.m. and the top-rated program on cable in the time period (excluding sports) throughout its run, according to the channel.

The second season of Good Witch is produced by Good Witch II Productions in association with Whizbang Films.