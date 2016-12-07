‘Good Wife’ Spinoff Debuts on CBS, CBS All Access Feb. 19

The Good Fight, as CBS’ Good Wife spinoff is known, launches on CBS All Access, and CBS, Feb. 19. After premiere night, new episodes will be released weekly on Sundays for subscribers to CBS All Access.

The Good Fight picks up one year after the finale of TheGood Wife. The series, from Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King, stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie and Delroy Lindo, among others.

“CBS All Access has built tremendous momentum in the past year—passing one million subscribers, launching our first original with Big Brother: Over the Top, and, most recently, bringing live NFL On CBS programming to the service,” said Marc DeBevoise, president and chief operating officer, CBS Interactive. “We’re continuing this momentum with the upcoming launch of The Good Fight, which promises to not only deliver more ambitious premium programming for our subscribers but an opportunity for world-class creators like Robert and Michelle King to push the envelope in new ways.”

The Kings are the showrunners and executive producers, with Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke Kennedy and Alison Cross also in the E.P. ranks.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

CBS All Access’ Star Trek spinoff, called Star Trek: Discovery, debuts in May.