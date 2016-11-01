‘The Good Wife' Spinoff Called ‘The Good Fight’

The CBS All Access spinoff of hit drama The Good Wife is named The Good Fight and production has started in New York on the new series. Robert and Michelle King are showrunners and the cast includes Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie and Delroy Lindo. The show will premiere in February 2017 with a special broadcast on the CBS Television Network, then move exclusively to subscription video platform CBS All Access.

The Good Fight picks up a year after the events of the series finale of The Good Wife. A cataclysmic financial scam has destroyed the reputation of young lawyer Maia, while simultaneously wiping out her mentor Diane Lockhart’s savings. Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago’s most prestigious law firms.

Executive producer Brooke Kennedy is directing the pilot. Phil Alden Robinson co-wrote and will executive produce the premiere with the Kings. Kennedy, Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Liz Glotzer and Alison Cross are also executive producers. The Good Fight is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions, and distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.