'Good Morning America' Plans 40-Hour Live Anniversary Bash

Turning 40 in November, Good Morning America is marking the occasion with a 40-hour marathon telecast that will mix past and present anchors, along with a batch of guest stars. The “40 for 40” program starts 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, and wraps up at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

The event will be live streamed and much of it will appear on air, including during ABC news slots on the schedule.

Guests will include David Hartman and Nancy Dussault, who anchored the ABC daytime show back in 1975, along with Charles Gibson, Diane Sawyer, Joan Lunden, Josh Elliott, Sam Champion and many others.

The band One Direction will perform, while the cast of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, including Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth, join the GMA anchors Nov. 18 to discuss the film’s release.

The special will also feature a live look at Dancing With the Stars rehearsals and an edition of “Ask the Sharks”, featuring Shark Tank cast members Mark Cuban, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.

Other guests across the 40 hours include past anchors Sandy Hill and Kevin Newman, news anchors Kathleen Sullivan and Mike Schneider, and weather anchors John Coleman and Spencer Christian, among many, many others.

As always, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, Amy Robach and Ginger Zee host the broadcast.